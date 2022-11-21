The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards south Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area around 22 November morning.
The Depression as of 21 November lies 520 km northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 470 km east-northeast of Karaikal, 550 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 420 km east south east of Chennai.
Rainfall due to Depression
-Moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall predicted over North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema on 21 and 22 November
-Moderate rainfall predicted at a few places over North coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period
-Moderate rainfall has also been predicted over North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema on 23 November
Wind warning
-Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts till 22 November morning and decrease gradually thereafter.
- Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar on 21 and 22 November
Sea warning
-Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka coasts till 22 November morning and improve gradually thereafter.
-Sea condition will be rough over Gulf of Mannar on 21 and 22 November and improve gradually thereafter
Fisherfolk warning
The weather agency has advised fisherfolks not to venture into Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka coasts till 22 November.
Temperature change
-Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by about 2°C over many parts of Northwest India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
- Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C likely over many parts of West India during next 5 days.
-Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C likely over many parts of Central India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
-No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over many parts of East India during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.
