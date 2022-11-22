IMD Alert: Depression to cause rough sea in these states till 23 Nov. Read more

The India Meteorological Department on 22 November warned that the sea condition will be rough over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining north Sri Lanka coasts till evening of Tuesday and 23 November morning.
The India Meteorological Department on 22 November warned that the sea condition will be rough over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining north Sri Lanka coasts till evening of Tuesday and 23 November morning.
Citing the reason, the met department said that depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards till evening (1730 hours IST) of 21 November. Adding more, the IMD said that the depression is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards and weaken further during next 24 hours.
Citing the reason, the met department said that depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards till evening (1730 hours IST) of 21 November. Adding more, the IMD said that the depression is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards and weaken further during next 24 hours.
Rainfall due to Depression:
Rainfall due to Depression:
- Light to moderate to heavy rainfall over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on and at a few places over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry on Tuesday.
- Light to moderate to heavy rainfall over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on and at a few places over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry on Tuesday.
- Squally weather wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu till Tuesday.
- Squally weather wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu till Tuesday.
- Likely to decrease gradually thereafter becoming 30-40 kmph gusting 50 kmph by 23 November morning.
- Likely to decrease gradually thereafter becoming 30-40 kmph gusting 50 kmph by 23 November morning.
- Sea condition will be rough over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Gulf of Mannar and North Sri Lanka coasts till today evening and improve gradually thereafter becoming rough to moderate by 23 November morning.
- Sea condition will be rough over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Gulf of Mannar and North Sri Lanka coasts till today evening and improve gradually thereafter becoming rough to moderate by 23 November morning.
- The met department advised fisherfolks not to venture into Southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Gulf of Mannar and north Sri Lanka coasts on 22 November.
- The met department advised fisherfolks not to venture into Southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Gulf of Mannar and north Sri Lanka coasts on 22 November.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.