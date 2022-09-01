OPEN APP
IMD Alert: Extreme heavy rains, thunderstorms to continue in these southern states. 10 pts
Very heavy spells of rainfall is expected to continue over the southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and Karnataka for the next couple of days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. With the sea current expected to be strong, those living along the coasts are to be on alert and relocate if asked to. Fishermen have been directed not to venture out. 

The weather agency also predicted that heavy rains are also expected in West Bengal-Sikkim and Northeast India during next 5 days.

  • Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning is expected over Coastal Karnataka on 1st, 4th & 5th September and in North Karnataka on 1 & 5 September.
  • Heavy fall are also very likely in Lakshadweep on the 1st & 2nd, in Rayalaseema on 5th and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and South Karnataka during the next 5 days. 
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall are likely over Tamil Nadu & South Interior Karnataka on 1 September and over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep on 1 & 2 September.
  • Isolated/scattered rainfall is expected over Western Himalayan Region & Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days and fairly widespread/widespread rainfall is predicted during the subsequent 2 days with isolated heavy falls 
  • Thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 04th; Himachal Pradesh on 4 & 5 September; Uttarakhand on 1st, 03rd, 04th & 05th and over northwest & East Uttar Pradesh on 01st September
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on 4th September
  • Heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 2nd & 3rd September
  • Heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning are also very likely over Madhya Pradesh on 01st; Bihar during 1st-3rd; Jharkhand on 3rd and over SubHimalayan West Bengal(SHWB) & Sikkim during the next 5 days. 
  • Extremely heavy rainfall are predicted over SHWB & Sikkim on 1st & 2nd September

