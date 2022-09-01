IMD Alert: Extreme heavy rains, thunderstorms to continue in these southern states. 10 pts2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 02:38 PM IST
IMD said heavy rainfall will continue in Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and Karnataka for the next 5 days
Very heavy spells of rainfall is expected to continue over the southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and Karnataka for the next couple of days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. With the sea current expected to be strong, those living along the coasts are to be on alert and relocate if asked to. Fishermen have been directed not to venture out.