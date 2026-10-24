IMD alert for today: Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal; heavy rain forecasted for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” across south peninsular India following the onset of the Northeast monsoon over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala and Mahe.
In its latest bulletin, the weather agency also warned that a low-pressure area over the south Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26. The system is projected to move westward and northward toward the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.
A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, will bring heavy rainfall to the coastal and western districts of West Bengal from October 28, the weather department said.
The weather system is likely to cause day temperatures to drop by two to three notches in the southern parts of the state, according to the IMD.
It said the low-pressure area over the south Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26 and move west-northwestward toward the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast.
Thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 40 km per hour will prevail over all south Bengal districts from October 28, while the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, as well as Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura in the west, will witness heavy rain, the IMD said.
It advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea from October 26. The state capital will experience thunderstorms from October 28.