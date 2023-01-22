IMD alert: Heavy rainfall, hailstorm predicted in these northern states till 26 Jan. 10 points2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 03:39 PM IST
- The IMD predicted that an induced cyclonic circulation lies over south west Rajasthan
- The weather department said that minimum temperatures will rise by 2-3°C over many parts of East India during next 3 days
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted increased rainfall or snowfall activity with possibility of heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and rainfall activity over plains of Northwest India during 24 to 26 January.
