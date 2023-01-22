The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted increased rainfall or snowfall activity with possibility of heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and rainfall activity over plains of Northwest India during 24 to 26 January.

The weather department said that minimum temperatures will rise by 2-3°C over many parts of East India during next 3 days. They further predicted that dense fog is very likely to prevail during night and morning hours over Himachal Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours and Odisha during next 48 hours.

The IMD also informed that the minimum temperatures remained in the range of 6-10°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan, Bihar, East Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh in the past twenty four hours.

Here are the key IMD weather updates

-The IMD predicted that an induced cyclonic circulation lies over south west Rajasthan.

-This western disturbance will move east with high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea into western Himalayan Region during 24 to 26 January

-Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Western Himalayan Region on 22 and 23 January

- The rainfall will increase in intensity and distribution leading to increased rainfall or snowfall during 24 - 26 January, 2023.

-Heavy rainfall or snowfall is also likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 24 and 25 January

-Heavy rainfall will also occur over Uttarakhand on 25 and 26 January, 2023

-Light rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on 23 January

-Rainfall will increase in these states with widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity during 24-26 January

-Hailstorm also likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 24 January

-Hailstorm is also likely to occur over Himachal Pradesh on 24 and 25 January, over West Uttar Pradesh on 25 January, over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during 24 -26 January

-Rainfall or thundershower is very likely to occur over north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during 24-26 January