Home / News / India /  IMD alert: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm likely in these areas on 4 December. Full forecast

IMD alert: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm likely in these areas on 4 December. Full forecast

1 min read . 02:38 PM ISTLivemint
The low pressure area will concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 7 December morning.

  • Heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep on 4 December
  • Similar conditions along with thunderstorm likely over Kerala and Mahe today

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by 5 December. The low pressure area will concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 7 December morning.

The weather department said that dense fog is very likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab during morning hours of next 2-3 days. 

Rainfall Prediction

-Moderate to heavy rainfall predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 4-6 December

-Low Pressure system has been moving towards Southwest Bay of Bengal. 

-Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and South coast Andhra Pradesh from 7 December mid-night.

-Very heavy rainfall is likely over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and, south Andhra Pradesh on 8 December.

-Enhanced rainfall activity has also been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh coast, and Gulf of Mannar from 7-9 December morning

- Heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep on 4 December

-Similar conditions along with thunderstorm likely over Kerala and Mahe on 4 December

Fisherfolk warning

Fisherfolks have been warned not to venture out in the sea on 

-Andaman Sea on 4 and 5 December.

-Southeast Bay of Bengal from 05th-07th December.

-Southwest Bay of Bengal from 06th-08th December onwards.

-Along and off Sri Lanka coast from 06th-08th December.

Minimum Temperature forecast

-Shallow to moderate fog likely at isolated pockets over parts of Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2-3 days.

-Minimum temperatures will likely not change over northern and western parts of India during next 24 hours. However, the weather department has informed that minimum temperatures will fall by 2-3°C in subsequent 2-3 days.

-Further fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C has been predicted over central and adjoining eastern parts of the country during next 2-3 days.

