The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by 5 December. The low pressure area will concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 7 December morning.
The weather department said that dense fog is very likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab during morning hours of next 2-3 days.
Rainfall Prediction
-Moderate to heavy rainfall predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 4-6 December
-Low Pressure system has been moving towards Southwest Bay of Bengal.
-Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and South coast Andhra Pradesh from 7 December mid-night.
-Very heavy rainfall is likely over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and, south Andhra Pradesh on 8 December.
-Enhanced rainfall activity has also been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh coast, and Gulf of Mannar from 7-9 December morning
- Heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep on 4 December
-Similar conditions along with thunderstorm likely over Kerala and Mahe on 4 December
Fisherfolk warning
Fisherfolks have been warned not to venture out in the sea on
-Andaman Sea on 4 and 5 December.
-Southeast Bay of Bengal from 05th-07th December.
-Southwest Bay of Bengal from 06th-08th December onwards.
-Along and off Sri Lanka coast from 06th-08th December.
Minimum Temperature forecast
-Shallow to moderate fog likely at isolated pockets over parts of Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2-3 days.
-Minimum temperatures will likely not change over northern and western parts of India during next 24 hours. However, the weather department has informed that minimum temperatures will fall by 2-3°C in subsequent 2-3 days.
-Further fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C has been predicted over central and adjoining eastern parts of the country during next 2-3 days.
