IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall as well as the likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning across these regions of the country during the course of the next three days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall as well as the likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning across these regions of the country during the course of the next three days. IMD predicted heavy rainfall in “Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 3 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on 04th September, 2022."
The weather office highlighted that isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning would likely occur “over Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 04th." All the while noting that the "Gangetic West Bengal on 04th & 05th; Odisha during 05th - 08th ; East Madhya Pradesh during 04th-06th; Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 04th-08th," according to IMD.
Additionally, it notified that “isolated very heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 06th & 07th September, 2022. Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days; Coastal & North Interior Karnataka during 06th-08th, Lakshadweep during 05th-06th and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 08th Sept."
The weather office predicted “isolated very heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe during 06th-08th September, 2022. Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand on 04th; Himachal Pradesh on 04th & 05th September, 2022." Interestingly, subdued rainfall activity has been predicted “over plains of Northwest India and over Central India during next 5 days," as per IMD update.
