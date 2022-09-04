The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall as well as the likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning across these regions of the country during the course of the next three days. IMD predicted heavy rainfall in “Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 3 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on 04th September, 2022."

