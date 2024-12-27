IMD alert: The India Meteorological Department on Friday, predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions for some parts of Himachal Pradesh on December 27, and 28. It has also forecasted thunderstorms for the national capital Delhi, for Friday, December 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

" Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorms also likely over Southeast Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat Region on 27th and Madhya Pradesh on 27th and 28th December," the IMD stated in its latest release.

Additionally, isolated pockets of Rajasthan is likely to face dense to very dense fog conditions during December 27-29. Regions across several North Indian states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also likely to face ground frost conditions, added the IMD.

Srinagar experiences first snowfall of the season Jammu and Kashmir's capital city, Srinagar witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Friday. Visuals show commuters clad in winter wear making their way through, as snowfall hits the city.

Srinagar has been witnessing severe cold temperatures over the last week. After Chillai-Kalan- the 40 day period of harshest winters struck Jammu and Kashmir on December 21, Srinagar 's minimum temperature dipped to minus seven degrees on December 25, Christmas.

The IMD has also predicted light snowfall in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the New Year, around December 28-31.

Low visibility at Delhi Airport Delhi has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall since Friday, December 27 morning. Indira Gandhi Airport Authority officers also released an advisory for passengers owing to the low visibility.

"Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport posted on X.