India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that active monsoon conditions hover over central India owing to which several states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat are likely to witness heavy rains in the next couple of day. Meanwhile, subdued rainfall activity likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Northeastern states during next 2 days, the weather office also said. 

  • Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms are likely to continue in West Madhya Pradesh on 12, 14-16; Chhattisgarh during 12-15; Vidarbha during 14-16; Gujarat on 15 & 16; Saurashtra & Kutch on 16; Konkan & Goa during 12-15 and over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during 12-16 August
  • Very heavy rainfall are predicted over ghat areas of Maharashtra on 12th; Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh on 14 and over West Madhya Pradesh on 15th & 16th August.
  • Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 15th August. Very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha on 13 with extremely heavy falls on 14 August
  • Heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Karnataka and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 12 August; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 13 & 14 and over Telangana on 14 August
  • Scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on 14; West Rajasthan on 12th, 13th & 15; East Rajasthan 12, 13, 15 & 16 and over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Haryana on 14th & 15th August
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over West Rajasthan on 15 and over East Rajasthan on 15 & 16 August

