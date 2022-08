IMD alert: Intense rainfall to continue in these states till Monday. 5 points

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that active monsoon conditions hover over central India owing to which several states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat are likely to witness heavy rains in the next couple of day. Meanwhile, subdued rainfall activity likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Northeastern states during next 2 days, the weather office also said.

