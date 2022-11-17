The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that a low pressure area had already formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on the morning of 17 November. This has formed owing to the cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood.
The weather department informed that the low pressure area will move convert into a Depression and move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 3 days from 19 November.
Even as temperatures have dropped for most parts of northern and northwestern India, the weather department has warned of severe rainfall in the southern states of Tamil nadu, Kerala, Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh.
Rainfall Prediction
-Moderate to heavy rains very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 17 November
-Strong surface winds with a speed of upto 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is also very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 17 and 18 November
-Moderate to heavy rains very likely to occur over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 20-22 November, and adjoining areas of south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 21 and 22 November
-Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over north coastal parts of Tamil Nadu on 21 November and over north Tamil Nadu on 22 November
-The weather agency also informed that under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 18 and 19 November and Himachal Pradesh on only 19 November
Squally weather
Squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph with rough Sea condition is very likely to prevail over Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast and East Central Bay of Bengal on 17 November, over Southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining Andaman Sea and adjoining Southwest and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 18 November
Fisherfolk warning
The weather department informed that fisherfolks should not venture into Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast and East Central Bay of Bengal on 17 November, into Southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southwest and East Central Bay of Bengal on 18 November.
Fisherfolks should also avoid Southwest, adjoining Southeast, and Westcentral Bay of Bengal, the Sri Lanka coast on 19 November.
Further they should not venture out on the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Sri Lanka coasts from 20 November to the forenoon of 22 November.
