The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted formation of low pressure area over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 11 (Friday). It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards across north Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent three days. "A cyclonic circulation lies over East central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal at middle tropospheric levels, under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 11th June, 2021," the weather department said.

Under its influence, the department said, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy falls very likely over most parts of east India and adjoining central India from 10th June onwards. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Odisha on 11th & 12th; over Chhattisgarh during 11th -13th; over Vidarbha and Telangana on 12th & 13th, June 2021," the IMD said.

Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast in association with low pressure area, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over coastal districts of Maharashtra during 9th to 15th June and likely over coastal Karnataka during 12th to 15th June.

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during 11th to 15th June. Extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan during 12th to 15th June.

Due to west-northwestwards of low pressure area and its remnant, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northwest India (excluding Rajasthan) during 12th to 14th June.

Ahead of the monsoon onset, fairly widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 2-3 days, the weather department said in detailed note on June 9.

