Rainfall likely in these southern states for next 5 days. See IMD forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels.
The North easterly monsoon wind is likely to being moderate rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.
Rainfall forecast
The weather department said that a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels.
The IMD also informed that due to easterly wave, moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.
The weather department mentioned that heavy rainfall was observed over Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the last twenty four hours. Further moderate rainfall was also observed at a few places over Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep and at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka.
Minimum temperature forecast
IMD informed that minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8-10°C over North West and Central India during next 4-5 days.
No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of the country during next 5 days.
Delhi weather forecast
The air quality in the city was recorded in the very poor category on Monday, while the minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am was 324.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent.
The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.
