The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted severe cold wave conditions will prevail over northern parts of India for the next three days. The weather department mentioned that Delhi, Rajasthan , Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are set to see drop in temperatures owing to the cold wave conditions.
The onset of the new year brought back cold wave condition in the Northwestern part of India. The weather agency has also predicted Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will see dense fog over the next three days.
Fog is common at this time of the year due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains. The cold winter conditions lead to condensation of moisture and formation of tiny liquid droplets that hang in the air.
The IMD informed that minimum temperatures remained in the range of 2-6°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours.
Here are the key points
-Due to north-westerly winds from the Himalayas over plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said.
-Severe cold wave conditions are likely over the northern parts of Rajasthan till Tuesday.
-Dense fog will also prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, sub Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Tripura during next 2-3 days
-Very dense fog will also prevail over Bihar during next 4 days
-IMD informed that Cold Day conditions are very likely to prevail over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on 1 January, and over Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on 1-2 January
-IMD also predicted cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 1-4 January
-The weather agency said that similar conditions will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during 1-5 January, and over West Uttar Pradesh on 2 and 3 January
