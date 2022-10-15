The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that peninsular India is likely to witness very heavy rainfall in the next five days. The weather department further informed that conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, some parts of interior Odisha and entire West Bengal during next 2 days.
Weather predictions
-Very heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 15 October, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South interior Karnataka on 15 and 16 October and over Kerala and Mahe on 17 and18 October
-Heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe from 15-19 October, over Interior Karnataka on 15 and 16 October and over Rayalaseema and Telangana on 15 October.
-Similar conditions will prevail over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 15 and 18 October
-Moderate to heavy rainfall very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 16-19 October
-Moderate to heavy rainfall very likely to occur over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa Islands on 16 and 17 October
-Dry weather very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest and central India
Cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal
The IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over west-central and adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. The cyclonic circulation is is likely to move westwards across south peninsular India during next 2-3 days.
“A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around 18th October 2022. It would move west northwestwards towards west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal becoming low pressure area around 20th October, 2022", the official statement mentioned.
Withdrawal of South West Monsoon
The weather department informed that the South West Monsoon winds have completely withdrawn from entire Bihar, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh. The monsoon winds have also withdrawn from some parts of Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.
