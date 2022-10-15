The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that peninsular India is likely to witness very heavy rainfall in the next five days. The weather department further informed that conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, some parts of interior Odisha and entire West Bengal during next 2 days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}