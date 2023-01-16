The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that two Western Disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on 18 January and on 20 January. The weather department informed that as a result cold wave conditions will abate over northwest India from 19 January, 2023.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that two Western Disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on 18 January and on 20 January. The weather department informed that as a result cold wave conditions will abate over northwest India from 19 January, 2023.
The IMD informed that the the minimum temperatures in the past twenty four hours remained in the range of 1-3°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, northwest Rajasthan and East Rajasthan.
The IMD informed that the the minimum temperatures in the past twenty four hours remained in the range of 1-3°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, northwest Rajasthan and East Rajasthan.
Further Severe Cold wave conditions also prevailed at many parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and East Rajasthan and West Rajasthan in the past 24 hours.
Further Severe Cold wave conditions also prevailed at many parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and East Rajasthan and West Rajasthan in the past 24 hours.
Here's complete IMD prediction
Western Disturbance
A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 18 January, 2023
Here's complete IMD prediction
Western Disturbance
A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 18 January, 2023
-Moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during 18-20 January
-Moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during 18-20 January
Another active Western Disturbance in quick succession is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 20 January and adjoining plains of northwest India from 22 January
Another active Western Disturbance in quick succession is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 20 January and adjoining plains of northwest India from 22 January
-Moderate rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during 20-24 January
-Moderate rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during 20-24 January
-Moderate rainfall predicted over plains of northwest India 22 to 24 January
-Moderate rainfall predicted over plains of northwest India 22 to 24 January
Minimum temperature forecast
-Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall further about 2°C over many parts of Northwest India till 17th January morning
Minimum temperature forecast
-Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall further about 2°C over many parts of Northwest India till 17th January morning
-No significant change till 18 January and rise by 4-6°C during 19-21 January, 2023
-No significant change till 18 January and rise by 4-6°C during 19-21 January, 2023
-No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over Gujarat state by 18 January and rise by 2-4°C thereafter.
-No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over Gujarat state by 18 January and rise by 2-4°C thereafter.
-Severe cold wave conditions very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till 18 January
-Severe cold wave conditions very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till 18 January
-Similar conditions will prevail over East Rajasthan on 19 January
-Similar conditions will prevail over East Rajasthan on 19 January
-Cold wave condition very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during 17-19 January. Similar conditions will also prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch on 17 and 18 January, 2023.
-Cold wave condition very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during 17-19 January. Similar conditions will also prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch on 17 and 18 January, 2023.
-Cold Day conditions very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh on 16 January, over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 16 and 17 January
-Cold Day conditions very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh on 16 January, over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 16 and 17 January
Dense fog forecast
-Very dense fog very likely during night and morning hours over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 16 to 18 January
Dense fog forecast
-Very dense fog very likely during night and morning hours over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 16 to 18 January
-Dense fog very likely has also been predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during 16-18 January, over Bihar from16-19 January, over Odisha on 16 and 17 January
-Dense fog very likely has also been predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during 16-18 January, over Bihar from16-19 January, over Odisha on 16 and 17 January
-Similar conditions will also prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura during 16-20 January
-Similar conditions will also prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura during 16-20 January
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.