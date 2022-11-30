The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that minimum temperatures are likely to drop to 7-9ﾟC in most parts of north west and central India for the next 4-5 days. this includes states like Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand.

Detailed forecast below

Minimum temperature forecast

-As winters are settling in on the Indian sub-continent, the Indian metrological department has said that the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 7-9ﾟC over Northwest and Central India during next 4-5 days

-No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over northern parts of the country during next 5 days.

-Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3ﾟC very likely over Maharashtra after 24 hours for subsequent 2-3 days.

Rainfall forecast

The weather agency informed that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around 5 December. The IMD informed that owing to a cyclonic circulation that is likely to emerge over south Andaman Sea, the low pressure area will form within the next 24 hours.

-Increased rainfall activity has been predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands with isolated heavy falls from 5 December

-Further, moderate rainfall has also been predicted over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days

Delhi weather update

The onset of winter and deteriorated air quality meant that the national capital was seen covered in a layer of smog this morning. The Lodhi Road and Akshardham area were reported to have visible smoke and fog.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 332, which comes under the 'very poor' category this morning as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) records.

In its latest forecast, the SAFAR recorded the quality of air in Dhirpur as 'severe' as the AQI here reached 460. Noida, also saw the air quality in the 'severe' category as the AQI rose to 438 today.

Meanwhile, Lodhi Road and Mathura Road also experienced 'very poor' air quality with AQI at 306 and 344, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.