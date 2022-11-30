IMD alert: Temp likely to drop to 7-9ﾟC in these states for next 5 days. Full forecast1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 02:45 PM IST
- Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3ﾟC very likely over Maharashtra after 24 hours for subsequent 2-3 days.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that minimum temperatures are likely to drop to 7-9ﾟC in most parts of north west and central India for the next 4-5 days. this includes states like Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand.