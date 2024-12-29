As we come closer to the year end, temperatures across North west and Central India are likely to drop from Sunday, December 29. Additionally dense fog has also been predicted over Punjab and Haryana for the upcoming few days as we inch closer to the New Year.

“We are expecting temperatures to fall gradually by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest India and central India... We are expecting dense to very dense fog over Punjab and Haryana for the next two days... We are expecting cold conditions today, especially over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana region,” Dr Naresh Kumar, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told ANI.

In addition to the fog warnings, the IMD also issued a yellow alert from December 30 to January 3 with possibilities of intense cold waves during this period.

However, the scientist added that although the temperatures will dip, they will come closer to the normal levels. Delhi is likely to be away from the grip of cold wave, as of now, added Dr Naresh Kumar.

Punjab faces chilly weather, orange alert issued On December 29, Sunday, the minimum temperature in Jalandhar, Punjab was recorded at nine degree Celsius, due to incessant rainfall on Saturday.

Saturday's temperature plummeted to 15°C, while the night's temperature was recorded at 7°C. The temperature deviation from normal levels was 1.4°C for the night and 3.3°C for the day, according to the IMD. Consequently, the weather observatory issued an orange alert for the state.

Severe cold grips Leh, Jammu and Kashmir Leh continues to be under the grip of severe cold, with the minimum temperature going as low as -11.5 degree Celsius on Sunday, while Shimla saw a temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.