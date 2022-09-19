The RWFC in Delhi informed that thunderstorms with moderate rain will occur over Central-Delhi, Delhi, South Delhi (President House, Lodhi road, Aya Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, India Gate, IGNOU), South-East Delhi in next 2 hours
The regional meteorological department in national capital New Delhi has issued an alert for thunderstorms that is likely to occur with light to moderate rain over Central-Delhi, Delhi, South Delhi (President House, Lodhi rd, Aya Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, India Gate, IGNOU), South-East Delhi.
The weather dpeartment further said that similar condition are likely to prevail over Nagar, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and other adjoining areas in the next two hours.
It further stated that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Narwana, Loharu (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Gabhana, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.), Sadulpur(Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.
