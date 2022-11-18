IMD alert: Very heavy rains to lash these southern states from Sunday2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 02:46 PM IST
A low pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood is likely to concentrate in next 48 hrs
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that low pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood is likely to concentrate into a Depression over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. Owing to this, southeast Peninsular India is likely to see very heavy rains next week. Full forecast here: