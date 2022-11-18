India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that low pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood is likely to concentrate into a Depression over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. Owing to this, southeast Peninsular India is likely to see very heavy rains next week. Full forecast here:

Rainfall warning:

Light to moderate rainfall at many places is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 18 November.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over North Coastal Tamilnadu-Puducherry, Karaikal on 20th November.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over North Coastal Tamilnadu-Puducherry, Karaikal and isolated heavy falls over south coastal Andhra Pradesh & adjoining Rayalaseema on 21st & 22nd November.

Wind warning:

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Southwest & central Bay of Bengal on 18th November.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining areas of Southeast & Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Sri Lanka coasts on 19th and over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off South Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts during 20–22 November.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar on 21st & 22nd November and over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh & North Tamil Nadu on 23rd November.

Sea condition:

Sea condition will be rough over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Southwest &Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 18th November.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Southwest and adjoining areas of Southeast & Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Sri Lanka coasts on 19th November and over 2 Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka coasts during 20–22 November.

Sea condition will be rough over Gulf of Mannar on 21st & 22nd November and over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh & North Tamil Nadu on 23 November.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into:

Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Southwest & Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 18 November.Southwest and adjoining areas of Southeast & Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Sri Lanka coasts on 19th November

Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka coasts during 20th–22nd November

Gulf of Mannar on 21st & 22nd November and over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh & North Tamil Nadu on 23rd November.