The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on February 25 and 26, due to rising temperatures.

According to an IMD alert, a “yellow warning” has been issued for heat wave in Mumbai, its neighbouring Thane district, and Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in the Konkan region of Maharashtra as the highest temperatures are expected to reach 37-38 degree Celsius.

IMD: Heat Wave Conditions for Two Days Notably, a temperature range of 37-38 degrees C is close to 5 degree C above the normal weather conditions in February, according to the IMD.

IMD Scientist Sushma Nair told PTI that the high temperatures are likely to continue for the next two days.

Further, in its daily bulletin, the IMD said: “Heat wave condition likely over isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on February 25 and 26.”

And “hot and humid conditions are very likely at isolated pockets of Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat regions”.

‘Markedly’ Higher Temperatures, Says IMD Further, the bulletin noted that as of February 24, maximum temperatures recorded across India were “markedly above normal” by 5.1 degree C or more, including the Konkan and Goa regions.

In fact, Kannur Airport in Kerala recorded the highest maximum temperature in India of 40.4 degree C on February 24.

Meteorological Analysis from IMD According to the IMD bulletim, there is a western disturbance as a trough in lower to upper tropospheric levels with its axis at 3.1 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along the region. It is causing the upper air cyclonic circulation over South Pakistan and neighbourhood extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

Further, an upper air cyclonic circulation also persists over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.