Heatwave alert in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan districts; Yellow warning issued

The IMD has issued a “yellow” heatwave alert for Mumbai and neighbouring areas in the Konkan, on February 25 and 26. This comes as temperatures are expected to reach 37-38 degrees Celsius — significantly higher than usual for February. 

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 Feb 2025, 09:44 AM IST
Advertisement
The IMD has issued a yellow heat wave warning for the Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra and parts of Goa on February 25 and 26.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on February 25 and 26, due to rising temperatures.

According to an IMD alert, a “yellow warning” has been issued for heat wave in Mumbai, its neighbouring Thane district, and Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in the Konkan region of Maharashtra as the highest temperatures are expected to reach 37-38 degree Celsius.

Also Read | Zara shuts ‘iconic’ 5-storey outlet in South Mumbai after 8 years

IMD: Heat Wave Conditions for Two Days

Notably, a temperature range of 37-38 degrees C is close to 5 degree C above the normal weather conditions in February, according to the IMD.

Advertisement

IMD Scientist Sushma Nair told PTI that the high temperatures are likely to continue for the next two days.

Further, in its daily bulletin, the IMD said: “Heat wave condition likely over isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on February 25 and 26.”

And “hot and humid conditions are very likely at isolated pockets of Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat regions”.

Also Read | Telangana tunnel collapse: Mud seepage, low visibility making rescue op unsafe

‘Markedly’ Higher Temperatures, Says IMD

Further, the bulletin noted that as of February 24, maximum temperatures recorded across India were “markedly above normal” by 5.1 degree C or more, including the Konkan and Goa regions.

In fact, Kannur Airport in Kerala recorded the highest maximum temperature in India of 40.4 degree C on February 24.

Also Read | India bans THESE ‘addictive’ drugs over misuse concerns: How dangerous are they?

Meteorological Analysis from IMD

According to the IMD bulletim, there is a western disturbance as a trough in lower to upper tropospheric levels with its axis at 3.1 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along the region. It is causing the upper air cyclonic circulation over South Pakistan and neighbourhood extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

Advertisement

Further, an upper air cyclonic circulation also persists over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for specific districts in Maharashtra.
  • Temperatures are expected to exceed normal levels, reaching 37-38°C.
  • Residents should take precautions due to the unusual weather conditions.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaHeatwave alert in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan districts; Yellow warning issued
First Published:25 Feb 2025, 09:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App