Home / News / India /  IMD alerts of very heavy rains in these state from Monday. Full forcast here

IMD alerts of very heavy rains in these state from Monday. Full forcast here

2 min read . 02:51 PM ISTLivemint
IMD alerts of very heavy rains in these state from Monday

  • Well marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours

India Meteorological Department (IMD)on Saturday said well marked low pressure area over central parts of South Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Owing this, few states in Southern India is likely to witness very heavy rainfall next week.desh on 21st & 22nd November, 2022.

India Meteorological Department (IMD)on Saturday said well marked low pressure area over central parts of South Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Owing this, few states in Southern India is likely to witness very heavy rainfall next week.desh on 21st & 22nd November, 2022.

Check full forecast here: 

Check full forecast here: 

  • Light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from 20th November evening over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu & Rayalaseema. 
  • The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase with light to moderate rainfall at many places and isolated heavy rainfall is likely over North Tamilnadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema on 21st and 22nd November and light to moderate rainfall at a few places over North coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period.
  • Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining areas of Southeast & Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Sri Lanka coasts on 19th November.
  • Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts during 20th – 22nd November.
  • Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar on 21st & 22nd November and over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh & North Tamil Nadu coasts on 23rd November
  • Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Southwest and adjoining areas of Southeast & Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Sri Lanka coasts on 19th November and over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka coasts during 20th– 22nd November.
  • Sea condition will be rough over Gulf of Mannar on 21st & 22nd November and Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh & North Tamil Nadu coasts on 23rd November.

