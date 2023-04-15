IMD alerts THESE four states with heatwave warning

IMD alerts THESE four states with heatwave warning2 min read . 10:23 AM IST
- The weather department had forecasted heatwave conditions in certain areas of northwest and east India during some days between April 13 and 19.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar for the next three to four days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar for the next three to four days.
As per the weather agency, isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal may experience heatwave conditions until April 17, while north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha may face similar conditions until April 15. Bihar is also expected to witness heatwave conditions from April 15 to 17, according to the IMD.
As per the weather agency, isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal may experience heatwave conditions until April 17, while north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha may face similar conditions until April 15. Bihar is also expected to witness heatwave conditions from April 15 to 17, according to the IMD.
The weather department had forecasted heatwave conditions in certain areas of northwest and east India during some days between April 13 and 19.
The weather department had forecasted heatwave conditions in certain areas of northwest and east India during some days between April 13 and 19.
The Odisha government on Tuesday announced the closure of all schools and anganwadis for five days starting today as heatwave conditions prevailed across the state. The weather department predicted a heatwave also in isolated pockets over coastal Odisha districts from April 13-15.
The Odisha government on Tuesday announced the closure of all schools and anganwadis for five days starting today as heatwave conditions prevailed across the state. The weather department predicted a heatwave also in isolated pockets over coastal Odisha districts from April 13-15.
It is worth mentioning that a heatwave warning is issued when the maximum temperature at a particular station reaches or exceeds 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions.
It is worth mentioning that a heatwave warning is issued when the maximum temperature at a particular station reaches or exceeds 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions.
"Now, temperatures are near normal but since dry conditions are expected to continue, heat will rise and a heatwave may set in over isolated parts of northwest and east India after a week," IMD scientist Naresh Kumar had said.
"Now, temperatures are near normal but since dry conditions are expected to continue, heat will rise and a heatwave may set in over isolated parts of northwest and east India after a week," IMD scientist Naresh Kumar had said.
Climate change is responsible for increasing global temperatures and worsening the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. In February this year, India experienced its hottest February since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD.
Climate change is responsible for increasing global temperatures and worsening the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. In February this year, India experienced its hottest February since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD.
However, above-normal rainfall due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March.
However, above-normal rainfall due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March.
The prolonged spell of pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning strikes damaged crops in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other states.
The prolonged spell of pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning strikes damaged crops in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other states.