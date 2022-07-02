IMD declares early onset of monsoon in India. Check latest forecast

IMD declares early onset of monsoon in India. Check latest forecast1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
- The southwest monsoon had its onset over Kerala on 29 May, three days ahead of the normal date of 1 June.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday announced that the south west monsoon has completely covered the Indian sub-continent thereby declaring the monsoon season for the country.
The south west monsoon winds covered the country entirely on 2 July, 2022.
According to the official statement released by the IMD, the monsoon laden winds brought seasonal rains to Gujarat and Rajasthan on Saturday.
"Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on Saturday, six days before the normal date of 8 July," the weather office said.
The southwest monsoon had its onset over Kerala on 29 May, three days ahead of the normal date of 1 June.
However, the progress of southwest monsoon, crucial to the farm-based economy, has been sluggish with the country reporting rainfall deficit of eight per cent.
Weather scientists expect the monsoon to pick up pace in the coming months and have predicted well distributed rainfall in July.
Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to another day of overcast skies on Saturday, as light rain and thundershowers are expected during the day, according to IMD.
The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, and the relative humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD bulletin said.
With light to moderate rains in the last two days, water-logging was also reported in several parts of the city.
