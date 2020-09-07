Home >News >India >IMD developing flood warning system for Bengaluru, Kolkata
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan

IMD developing flood warning system for Bengaluru, Kolkata

1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2020, 08:13 PM IST PTI

The India Meteorological Department is developing a flood warning system for Bengaluru and Kolkata, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said

The India Meteorological Department is developing a flood warning system for Bengaluru and Kolkata, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said on Monday.

He said that more cities are witnessing flooding because of urbanisation and chocking of drainage system.

The IMD has already developed a flood warning system for Mumbai and Chennai, Rajeevan said, adding the one for Mumbai was launched in June.

"We are also developing a similar system for Bengaluru and Kolkata," he said at a press briefing.

To a question on doppler radars, he said their numbers are being enhanced across the country. A radar is also coming up near Kannur airport in Kerala, Rajeevan added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Official data showed that farmers have so far sown crops across 109.5 mln ha, up 6% on-year during the kharif season (REUTERS)

Expect prolonged monsoon this year, above normal rains in September: IMD

1 min read . 04:23 PM IST
Photo: PTI

Predicting floods before they happen, Mumbai launches flood warning system

1 min read . 13 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout