IMD developing flood warning system for Bengaluru, Kolkata

IMD developing flood warning system for Bengaluru, Kolkata1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2020, 08:13 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department is developing a flood warning system for Bengaluru and Kolkata, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said
The India Meteorological Department is developing a flood warning system for Bengaluru and Kolkata, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said on Monday.
He said that more cities are witnessing flooding because of urbanisation and chocking of drainage system.
The IMD has already developed a flood warning system for Mumbai and Chennai, Rajeevan said, adding the one for Mumbai was launched in June.
"We are also developing a similar system for Bengaluru and Kolkata," he said at a press briefing.
To a question on doppler radars, he said their numbers are being enhanced across the country. A radar is also coming up near Kannur airport in Kerala, Rajeevan added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated