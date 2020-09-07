IMD developing flood warning system for Bengaluru, Kolkata

The India Meteorological Department is developing a flood warning system for Bengaluru and Kolkata, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said on Monday.

He said that more cities are witnessing flooding because of urbanisation and chocking of drainage system.

He said that more cities are witnessing flooding because of urbanisation and chocking of drainage system.

The IMD has already developed a flood warning system for Mumbai and Chennai, Rajeevan said, adding the one for Mumbai was launched in June.

"We are also developing a similar system for Bengaluru and Kolkata," he said at a press briefing.

To a question on doppler radars, he said their numbers are being enhanced across the country. A radar is also coming up near Kannur airport in Kerala, Rajeevan added.

