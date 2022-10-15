IMD dismisses 'rumour' about Super Cyclone over the coast of Bay of Bengal

IMD dismisses 'rumour' about Super Cyclone over the coast of Bay of Bengal2 min read . 10:52 PM IST
- The Indian Meteorological Department dismissed several rumours about a Super Cyclone hitting the Indian coast of Bay of Bengal
The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday dismissed the reports of a Super Cyclone hitting the coast of the Bay of Bengal around 18 October as "rumours" and asserted that it has not issued any advisory in such regard.
The Director-General of IMD, Dr. M Mohapatra confirmed that the weather department has not issued any such advisory and also asked people to not trust such rumours.
The rumours about the Super Cyclone hitting the Indian coast of the Bay of Bengal emerged after a Ph.D. scholar on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada made a prediction about such cyclone hitting the Indian coast. He even named the Super Cyclone as Sitrang.
"The IMD indicated the formation of cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal between October 14 and October 20, but all cyclonic circulations do not take the shape of cyclone," Umashankar Dash, a senior weather scientist told news agency PTI.
"The India Meteorological Department has not made any forecast on the cyclone or even given any indication in this regard. Please keep away from the rumor," the IMD's regional center of Bhubaneshwar tweeted.
"We are working 24 hours a day to provide accurate weather-related information. So please stay away from rumors," it said.
The weather department informed that on 18 October a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Andaman Sea and it will move towards the west-central Bay of Bengal, before turning into a depression by 20 October. However, the reports do not indicate any possibility of any Super Cyclone around the Indian coasts.
Delhi air quality likely to remain poor for the next few days
The air quality in the capital will range between moderate to poor for the next few days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.
The quality of air in Delhi is witnessing a downward trend after a few days of healthy air due to the spell of uneven rains.
