The weather department has predicted a drop in temperature and cold waves in north India for the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius or is 4.5 degrees lower than the season's normal for two straight days.

According to RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, the national capital Delhi might witness a drop in temperature below 10 degrees, but the cold wave is unlikely. He said that that Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana are most likely to see a cold wave in the next two days.

On Monday, Delhi's minimum temperature fell to 12 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. While Haryana recorded 7.2 degrees on Monday which is 4 degrees below normal.

"Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan during next two days and abate thereafter," the IMD said in a statement.

Further, the weather agency has predicted an increase in rainfall activity in southern India from November 25. In an official statement, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall would occur over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the next 5 days.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next five days and over Kerala & Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on November 25 and 26," it added.

