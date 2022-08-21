IMD forecast: Depression weakens, extreme rainfall alert in these states

In a bulletin released on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has stated that the depression that formed over the east coast of India will continue to move west-northwestwards into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours, heavy rains expected in some states
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that a deep depression over northwest Chhattisgarh, adjoining Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh has weakened but heavy rainfalls are expected over many parts of North India.
The IMD said in its bulletin that the depression will continue to move west-northwestwards across North Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.
IMD tweeted, “Deep Depression over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northeast Madhya Pradesh & Southeast Uttar Pradesh weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today over the same region"
In addition to that the bulletin issued by the department read, "The Depression over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northeast Madhya Pradesh moved west-northwestwards during past 06 hours with a speed of 18 kmph and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 21st August, 2022 over Northeast Madhya Pradesh near latitude 24.0°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 60 km north-northeast of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh), 70 km south-southeast of Satna (Madhya Pradesh) and 170 km east of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). It would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 24 hours."
The IMD further predicted that Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh today.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Rajasthan and North Gujarat region on August 22," said IMD.
Squally wind speed reaching 30-40 gusting to 50 kmph is likely over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of south Uttar Pradesh during the next 12 hours and strong winds speed reaching 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph is likely to prevail over North Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of South Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.
IMD explaining the geographical extent of the monsoonal trough stated, “The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to run along the foothills of Himalayas and its eastern end now passes through Bareilly, Kanpur centre of Depression over Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Ambikapur, Jamshedpur, Diamond Harbour and thence eastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal."
