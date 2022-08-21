IMD forecast: Depression weakens, extreme rainfall alert in these states

In addition to that the bulletin issued by the department read, "The Depression over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northeast Madhya Pradesh moved west-northwestwards during past 06 hours with a speed of 18 kmph and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 21st August, 2022 over Northeast Madhya Pradesh near latitude 24.0°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 60 km north-northeast of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh), 70 km south-southeast of Satna (Madhya Pradesh) and 170 km east of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). It would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 24 hours."