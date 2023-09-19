IMD's weather forecast for this week: List of states that may witness rain, thunderstorm2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Heavy rainfall expected in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha. Widespread rainfall in Odisha. Rain-related incidents in Rajasthan and Gujarat.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has shared the latest weather updates for this week. According to the IMD forecast states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha will be hit by heavy rainfall. As per the weather monitoring agency, top-5 places that witnessed heavy rainfall in the past day--Godhra (Gujarat) leads the way with 24 cm of rain followed by Nithuwa (East Rajasthan) - 21 cm, pali (West Rajasthan) - 20 cm, Hutbay (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) - 15 cm, Sundargarh (Odisha)- 13 cm.