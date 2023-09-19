The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has shared the latest weather updates for this week. According to the IMD forecast states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha will be hit by heavy rainfall. As per the weather monitoring agency, top-5 places that witnessed heavy rainfall in the past day--Godhra (Gujarat) leads the way with 24 cm of rain followed by Nithuwa (East Rajasthan) - 21 cm, pali (West Rajasthan) - 20 cm, Hutbay (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) - 15 cm, Sundargarh (Odisha)- 13 cm.

Also read: Weather Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Rajasthan till September 19. Check here

Rainfall prediction:

Extremely heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat, south Rajasthan, north Konkan, and north Madhya Maharashtra is expected on 19 September.

Heavy rainfall may also occur in Jammu and Himachal Pradesh today

In East India, IMD projected that West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar may occur till 22 September.

In northern India, heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from 19 to 22 September

Light to moderate rainfall may occur over Chattisgarh and south Indian states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala may also witness rainfall this week.

Also read: Trains cancelled today: Heavy rain disrupt Western Railways, several trains rescheduled in Mumbai, Gujarat. Full list

Widespread rainfall in Odisha:

Due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation and the existence of a monsoon trough, IMD forecasts widespread rainfall activity over some districts of Odisha during the next four days.

It also predicted that thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over 22 districts during the next 24 hours. The IMD issued a Yellow Warning (be updated) for the next two days and Orange Warning for another two days thereafter.

Rain fury in Gujarat and Rajasthan:

Ten people have been killed in rain-related incidents since Sunday in Rajasthan as heavy rains continued to affect normal life. The IMD aid heavy showers are likely to continue in some parts of Barmer, Jalore, and Jaisalmer on September 19 while other parts may see a drop in rainfall.

On the other hand, in Gujarat, 11,900 people living in low-lying areas in Vadodara, Bharuch, Narmada, Dahod, Panchmahal, Anand, and Gandhinagar districts have been shifted to shelter homes while 270 stranded citizens were rescued.

According to officials, more than 6,000 people living along the banks of the Narmada River in Bharuch district have been shifted to safer places in the last two days after the water level rose to 40 feet due to discharge from the Sardar Sarovar Dam.