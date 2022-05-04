IMD forecast: Heatwave abates from India; Rainfall, storm likely in these states

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The IMD weather said that states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will experience isolated light rainfall, dust storm, and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph under the influence of a Western Disturbance
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the maximum temperature of the country has fallen to two- four degrees celsius as the heatwave disappear for now. As a result, states located in the north, northwest, and central India will get relief from intense heat over the next two-three days.
The mercury is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius thereafter, it said in a statement.
The IMD weather said that states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will experience isolated light rainfall, dust storm, and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph under the influence of a Western Disturbance.
Besides, in the national capital Delhi, the weather monitoring agency has predicted a dust storm or thunderstorm on May 4. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius, with a partly cloudy sky and the possibility of development of thunder and lightning predicted on May 4, it said.
The minimum temperature settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius.
With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years. At 43.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi saw its highest maximum temperature for a day in April in 12 years.
Due to the intense heat, 25 died in Maharashtra in the past five years.
A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to IMD.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 4.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during the next three days.
Squally wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) is likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea adjoining East-central & Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 6.
The national capital Delhi is most likely to witness rainfall or thunderstorm on May 4.
Rainfall is also likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
