IMD forecast: Moderate rainfall likely in THESE southern states today

Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal during the next few hours, according to Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai predictions.
In an official statement, the weather office stated that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Thirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thiruchirappalli, Nilgiris and Thirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next 1 to 3 hours, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday also predicted depression over Bay of Bengal which is likely to bring heavy rainfall in the southern states for the next couple of days.
Noting the same, the weather office said in a tweet, the Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during the past 6 hrs and lay centered about 540km east-southeast of Chennai on 23 December. To move slowly west-southwestwards towards Comorin Area across Sri Lanka during next 48 hours.
IMD forecast: Check full weather update here
1) Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south coastal Tamil Nadu on 25 & 26 December.
2) Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south Kerala on 26th December.
3) Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Lakshadweep Islands on 27th December 2022.
4) Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail till 25 December morning in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph till 26 morning and decrease thereafter.
5) Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail on Gulf of Mannar and Comorin Area along & off south Tamil Nadu & west Sri Lanka coasts on 24 December becoming squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during 25 and 26 December.
6) Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail on 27 December in Lakshadweep Islands & adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea.
