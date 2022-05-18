This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD predicted widespread rainfall in South India, due to a cyclonic circulation that lay over Kerala and neighbouring states in the lower and middle tropospheric levels and a north-south trough running from west Vidarbha to north Kerala in lower tropospheric levels
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru and also predicted heavy rainfall for the next four to five days in the city.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru and also predicted heavy rainfall for the next four to five days in the city.
Additionally, the IMD has also forecasted more rain in the coastal and south interior places with thunder and storms. The South interior places of the country include Bengaluru, Madikeri, Chikmaglur, Wayanad, Kovalam and many other cities of Southern India.
Additionally, the IMD has also forecasted more rain in the coastal and south interior places with thunder and storms. The South interior places of the country include Bengaluru, Madikeri, Chikmaglur, Wayanad, Kovalam and many other cities of Southern India.
This comes following IMD predicting on Tuesday of widespread rainfall in South India, due to a cyclonic circulation that lay over Kerala and neighbouring states in the lower and middle tropospheric levels and a north-south trough running from west Vidarbha to north Kerala in lower tropospheric levels.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This comes following IMD predicting on Tuesday of widespread rainfall in South India, due to a cyclonic circulation that lay over Kerala and neighbouring states in the lower and middle tropospheric levels and a north-south trough running from west Vidarbha to north Kerala in lower tropospheric levels.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD said in a series of tweets, "fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema during next five days."
IMD said in a series of tweets, "fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema during next five days."
"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next three days and isolated heavy for subsequent two days," it added.
"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next three days and isolated heavy for subsequent two days," it added.
Additionally, during the late hours on Tuesday, the department had also predicted light to moderate rain over some parts of Telangana. The weather agency also issued an Orange alert in nine districts in Kerala yesterday. Even though the Red alert, which indicates extremely heavy rainfall, issued in the last few days at various districts has been withdrawn, various weather forecasting centres in the country have predicted isolated heavy rains across the state.
Additionally, during the late hours on Tuesday, the department had also predicted light to moderate rain over some parts of Telangana. The weather agency also issued an Orange alert in nine districts in Kerala yesterday. Even though the Red alert, which indicates extremely heavy rainfall, issued in the last few days at various districts has been withdrawn, various weather forecasting centres in the country have predicted isolated heavy rains across the state.