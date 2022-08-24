Rain unlikely in Delhi, yellow alert for these coastal regions; See IMD forecast

Rain unlikely in Delhi, yellow alert for these coastal regions; See IMD forecast2 min read . 11:05 AM IST
Weather update: IMD has precited a normal cloudy sky and very light rainfall in the national capital over the next five to six days.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Karnataka till August-end. According to the IMD forecast, cloudy weather is also predicted in Delhi and a good spell of rain is unlikely till month-end.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 notches Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celcius. Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 33.7 mm of rainfall in August so far against a normal of 191.1 mm, according to news agency PTI.
The weather office has forecasted a normal cloudy sky and very light rainfall in the national capital over the next five to six days.
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather said that not much rain is expected in Delhi until August-end. He added that a low-pressure area is developing in the north Bay of Bengal, and further, it will travel in the northwest direction across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.
The weather forecasting agency has predicted fairly widespread or moderate rainfall in East Uttar Pradesh on August 24, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on August 26 and 27, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on 24th August.
IMD has issued ‘Yellow alert’ for various coastal districts of Karnataka and other regions on Tuesday. According to the Karnataka State National Disaster Management Centre's (KSNDMC) reports, rainfall distribution was scattered across the state yesterday.
It stated that Dakshina Kannada district received the highest rainfall yesterday, with the Narikombu and Navooru in the Bantwal Taluk receiving 201 and 173.5 mm rainfall, respectively. In Belthangadi Taluk, Thekkaru received 168.5 mm rainfall.
The weather office has issued yellow rainfall alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka on Tuesday.
