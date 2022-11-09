IMD forecast: ‘Very heavy rainfall’ likely in THESE southern states | Check list

IMD has predicted possible very heavy rainfall in southern states including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh for the next few days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possible very heavy rainfall in southern states including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh for the next few days.
“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh on 11th & 12th November, 2022," IMD tweeted.
According to the weather office, cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. And under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts from 9 to 11 November.
Check full forecast here
- Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad during 08th-10th and over Himachal Pradesh during 09th-10th and isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand on 09th & 10th and during 09th-10th November
- Isolated to scattered light rainfall/drizzle likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 08th-10th and over East Rajasthan on 08th and over West Rajasthan on 08th & 09th November
- A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under Its influence, a Low Pressure area is likely to form over the same region during next 48 hours
- It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts during 9th to 11th November
- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 10th-12th November, Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh on 11th & 12th November
- Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka coasts on 10th November; over Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, along and off Tamilnadu-south Andhra Pradesh on 11th & 12th November, 2022
