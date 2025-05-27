IMD forecasts ‘above-normal rainfall’, 108 per cent of long-period average in June

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Tuesday, 26 May 2025, that India will witness " above-normal” rainfall in June 2025. The weather agency estimated the rains to be amounting to 108 per cent of the long-period average over North Western India.

According to the agency PTI's report, citing the Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, M Ravichandran, India is also likely to experience 87 cm of rain during the entire monsoon season.

The core zones for the upcoming monsoon will include parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and other nearby areas. This region gets most of its rain from the Southwest Monsoon Winds, and its agriculture is also heavily reliant on the rains for growth, as per the report.

In the North Eastern region of India, the states are expected to receive normal rainfall while some places may see “below-normal” rain, according to the agency report.

The Central and Southern peninsular India regions are expected to record above-normal rainfall, reported the news agency, citing IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

According to the official IMD data, the June to September 2025 time period is expected to receive above-normal rainfall in most parts of the nation except some areas of North West India, East India, and many North East Indian areas.

‘Red Alert’ in THESE States Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka are on IMD ‘Red Alert’ on Tuesday, 26 May 2025, as pre-monsoon showers rage over several areas of Southern India. The weather agency also issued an orange alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, according to Mint's earlier report.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph with heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy & extremely rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kerala & Mahe on 27th May and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter during 28th May-01st June,” said IMD, cited in the report.