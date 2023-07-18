Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall from 19 to 22 July in Odisha as a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. The weather department mentioned that cyclonic circulation may turn into low pressure from July 20-22. IMD has warned the local fishermen to not venture into the sea.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Under its influence, widespread rains and heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Odisha from 19 to 22 July," HR Biswas, Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar said.

On Monday, the region of Binika in the Sonepur district experienced the most substantial precipitation with a recorded rainfall of 165.2 mm, while Dhankauda in Sambalpur received a significant downpour of 155.5 mm. Jujumara, also located in Sambalpur, received a considerable amount of rainfall measuring 136 mm.

"Odisha experienced widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours. Binika in Sonepur district recorded the highest rainfall of 165.2 mm and Dhankauda in Sambalpur 155.5 mm. Very heavy rain was recorded at 6 places while 12 places witnessed heavy rain," IMD said.

Cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal

IMD informed on Sunday about a cyclonic circulation is currently situated over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjacent coastal areas of north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height," IMD Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

The weather department further stated that the cyclonic circulation is expected to follow a west-northwestward path, traversing through the northern regions of Odisha and the adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand over the course of the next two to three days.

(With ANI inputs)