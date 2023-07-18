IMD forecasts cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal in next 24 hours; issues alert for Odisha2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:58 PM IST
IMD mentioned that cyclonic circulation may turn into low pressure from July 20-22
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall from 19 to 22 July in Odisha as a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. The weather department mentioned that cyclonic circulation may turn into low pressure from July 20-22. IMD has warned the local fishermen to not venture into the sea.
