comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 16 2023 15:29:45
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 949.85 0.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.1 1.26%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.7 0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.1 1.92%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 935.6 -0.53%
Business News/ News / India/  IMD forecasts heavy rain in THESE states for next 2 days as Cyclone Midhili moves northwards
Back Back

IMD forecasts heavy rain in THESE states for next 2 days as Cyclone Midhili moves northwards

 Livemint

Under the influence of Cyclone Midhili, heavy rainfall is forecasted in the coastal regions of Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, and Mizoram till Friday with wind speed blowing in the range between 40 kmph and 70 kmph

Representational Image: The weather department added that rains are also expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, and Meghalaya till Saturday (PTI)Premium
Representational Image: The weather department added that rains are also expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, and Meghalaya till Saturday (PTI)

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned that a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm and is moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 17 kmph. The weather department said that the Cyclone Midhili can intensify by Friday and cross the Bangladesh coast. Under the influence of Cyclone Midhili, heavy rainfall is forecasted in the coastal regions of Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, and Mizoram till Friday with wind speed blowing in the range between 40 kmph and 70 kmph.

The weather department added that rains are also expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, and Meghalaya till Saturday. It said that Cyclone Midhili can turn into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours and cross the Bangladesh coast between Mongla and Khepupara.

"The system is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours, and cross the Bangladesh coast between Mongla and Khepupara in the early hours on Saturday, with a wind speed of 55-65 km, gusting up to 75 kmph," the bulletin stated as per news agency PTI.

Cyclone Midhili: Warning for fishermen

IMD released informed that at 8:30 am on Thursday, the location of Cyclone Midhili was concentrated approximately 390 kilometers to the east-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and about 320 kilometers to the south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha. The weather department has also issued a warning to fishermen to not venture into the sea till 18 November as the cyclone is likely to intensify during this period.

As Cyclone Midhili crosses Bangladesh's coast, light to moderate rainfall is expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from Thursday to Saturday. The local administration of the areas is on alert owing to the warnings around Cyclone Midhili.

"Guidance from various numerical models is indicating north-northeastwards movement towards Bangladesh coast. Peak intensification is suggested up to the marginal cyclone stage," the agency added.

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 08:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App