IMD forecasts heavy rain in THESE states for next 2 days as Cyclone Midhili moves northwards
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned that a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm and is moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 17 kmph. The weather department said that the Cyclone Midhili can intensify by Friday and cross the Bangladesh coast. Under the influence of Cyclone Midhili, heavy rainfall is forecasted in the coastal regions of Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, and Mizoram till Friday with wind speed blowing in the range between 40 kmph and 70 kmph.