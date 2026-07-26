IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh; Odisha on red alert over Bay of Bengal depression

The monsoon is showing no signs of slowing down, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand from July 26 to August 1.

The weather office has also forecast a wet spell over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh from July 28 to 31. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over East Rajasthan from July 28 to August 1.

Orange alert in Himachal as rain continues Meanwhile, rain-battered Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive more showers until July 30, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for four districts from July 28 to 30.

So far, 15 people have lost their lives in landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon season since its onset on June 30, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read | Delhi monsoon update: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms

Heavy rain likely over eastern India Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places across several eastern states.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from July 28 to August 1, Gangetic West Bengal on July 28, and Jharkhand from July 26 to 28. The weather office has also forecast very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on July 26 and 27.

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal; Odisha on red alert A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further over the next 24 hours and is likely to bring heavy rainfall to Odisha. The IMD has issued a red alert for the state for the next two days, until July 29.

View full Image View full Image IMD warns of heavy rain in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. ( IMD )

According to the IMD, the system is centred about 130 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal), 140 km southeast of Digha (West Bengal), 170 km east of Chandbali (Odisha), and 180 km east-southeast of Balasore (Odisha).

The weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast until July 29.

West coast and southern states to receive widespread rain The monsoon is also set to intensify across western and southern India.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa from July 26 to August 1, while Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra & Kutch are expected to receive widespread rainfall on July 26. The Gujarat region is also likely to witness widespread rainfall on July 26 and again from July 31 to August 1.

The weather agency said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra and Kutch from July 27 to August 1, Marathwada from July 26 to August 1, and the Gujarat region from July 27 to 30.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on July 26 and 27, while the Gujarat region may receive heavy rain on July 26–27 and July 30. Saurashtra and Kutch is expected to witness heavy rainfall on July 26 and again from July 31 to August 1. The IMD has also forecast very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on July 26–27, and over the Gujarat region on July 31 and August 1.