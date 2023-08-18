comScore
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted substantial rainfall in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 23. In addition, states like Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and others are also expected to witness isolated showers. 

Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh on 17th, 18th & 21st to 23rd August and West Uttar Pradesh on 21st to 23rd August 2023. Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over the rest parts of northwest India during the week.

East India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on the 17th; over Odisha from the 17th to 19th & 21st; over Jharkhand on 17th & 18th; Bihar on 17th & 21st to 23rd and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21st to 23rd August 2023. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Odisha on the 17th and isolated very heavy rainfall on the 18th of August. Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is likely over the rest parts of East India during the week.

Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorms & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 17th to 23rd August and Arunachal Pradesh during 19th to 23rd August 2023.

South Peninsular India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17th & 18th and Telangana on 18th & 19th August. Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is likely over the rest parts of South Peninsular India during the week.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Chhattisgarh from 17th to 19th; over East Madhya Pradesh on 18th, 19th, 22nd & 23rd and over Vidarbha on 18th & 19th; West Madhya Pradesh on 19th August 2023. Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is likely over the rest parts of central India during the week.

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST
