IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Himachal, Uttarakhand, and THESE states till Aug 23. Check full list here1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and others till August 23.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted substantial rainfall in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 23. In addition, states like Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and others are also expected to witness isolated showers.