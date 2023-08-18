East India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on the 17th; over Odisha from the 17th to 19th & 21st; over Jharkhand on 17th & 18th; Bihar on 17th & 21st to 23rd and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21st to 23rd August 2023. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Odisha on the 17th and isolated very heavy rainfall on the 18th of August. Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is likely over the rest parts of East India during the week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}