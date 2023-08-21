IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in West Bengal and northeast states till August 261 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:37 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal and northeast states for the next five days. In its latest bulletin, the weather office said that Odisha and Jharkhand will receive isolated heavy showers from August 23 to August 25.