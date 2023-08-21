IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in West Bengal and northeast states till August 26

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in West Bengal, and northeast states for the next 5 days; Odisha and Jharkhand to receive isolated heavy showers from 23rd to 25th August.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal and northeast states for the next five days. In its latest bulletin, the weather office said that Odisha and Jharkhand will receive isolated heavy showers from August 23 to August 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has predicted an increase in rainfall activity over east and northeast India from the 21st of August. Moreover, it said that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over Southern parts of Peninsular India and Gujarat during the next three to five days.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/ thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days; over Gangetic West Bengal on 24th & 25th; over Odisha and Jharkhand during 23rd-25th and over Bihar during 22nd- 25th August 2023," the weather bulletin read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather forecasting agency added, “Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 24th & 25th; over Bihar during 22nd & 25th August. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd & 23rd August 2023."

In addition, IMD said that heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh during 19-23 August.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 19, 21st, 22nd & 23rd August; over Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd August," the weather office said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the weather department has also warned about a moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of Mandi and Chambal districts of Himachal Pradesh along with a wet spell till August 26.