The weather department has said that the south west monsoon will further recede from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during next 2-3 days.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned that heavy rainfall spell is likely to prevail over Southeast Peninsular India during next 2-3 days. The weather department further stated that the south west monsoon will further recede from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during next 2-3 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned that heavy rainfall spell is likely to prevail over Southeast Peninsular India during next 2-3 days. The weather department further stated that the south west monsoon will further recede from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during next 2-3 days.
Notably the weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal that gears up for their biggest festival- Durga Pujo. The IMD prediction has put puja organisers in a fix, especially with amid the UNESCO granted heritage status offer.
Notably the weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal that gears up for their biggest festival- Durga Pujo. The IMD prediction has put puja organisers in a fix, especially with amid the UNESCO granted heritage status offer.
Regional Meteorological director GK Das said that the system is likely to cause heavy rain in Kolkata and other southern districts on 2 October which will mark Mahasaptami, the first day of the four-day festival.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Regional Meteorological director GK Das said that the system is likely to cause heavy rain in Kolkata and other southern districts on 2 October which will mark Mahasaptami, the first day of the four-day festival.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Owing to a cyclonic circulation that is likely to emerge into northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around 1 October, Tamil Nadu will continue to witness heavy rainfall with thunder till Friday.
Owing to a cyclonic circulation that is likely to emerge into northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around 1 October, Tamil Nadu will continue to witness heavy rainfall with thunder till Friday.
Rainfall prediction
-Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema during 28-30 September.
Rainfall prediction
-Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema during 28-30 September.
-Similar conditions will remain over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 28 and 29 September. Further the North Interior Karnataka will also very likely witness moderate to heavy rainfall on 29 and 30 September
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Similar conditions will remain over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 28 and 29 September. Further the North Interior Karnataka will also very likely witness moderate to heavy rainfall on 29 and 30 September
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Moderate to heavy rainfalls very likely over Odisha on 29 September and 1 and 2 October, and over Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 2 October
-Moderate to heavy rainfalls very likely over Odisha on 29 September and 1 and 2 October, and over Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 2 October
-Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is also very likely to occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 2 October