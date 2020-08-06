Subscribe
Home >News >India >IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours
Madhya Pradesh has so far received 13% less than the average rainfall, the official said.

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST PTI

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning at isolated places in western parts of Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning

BHOPAL : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in western parts of Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning was very likely to occur at isolated places in eastern parts of the state, the IMD said.

"Both the forecasts are valid till Friday morning," senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office, P K Saha, said.

Large parts of the state received showers in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that 14 cm rainfall was recorded in Rehti area of Sehore district during this period.

