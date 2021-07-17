As monsoon progresses in the nation, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Delhi on July 18. In a statement on status of monsoon in India, the weather department said that northern parts of India will see fresh spell of heavy rainfall activity during July 17-21, while ongoing enhanced rainfall activity will continue along the west coast till July 21.

"Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and Uttar Pradesh from July 17 to July 21, 2021 and over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from July 18 to July 21 and isolated heavy falls over Delhi on July 18, 2021," IMD said.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on July 19 and Uttarakhand on July 18-19," it added.

IMD also said that moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours. They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor, it cautioned.

On existing weather systems, IMD said that the western end of monsoon trough at mean sea level runs close to its normal position and its eastern end lies close to the foothills of Himalayas. Eastern end of the trough is very likely to be north of normal position till July 19. An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast, it further said, adding that it is likely to persist during next 4-5 days.

IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on July 19 and Uttarakhand on July 18-19, over Konkan and Goa during July 18-21 and over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 20-21, 2021.

Considering the extremely heavy rainfall conditions, IMD has asked people in these regions to check for traffic congestion on their routes, follow traffic advisories when they come, avoid areas prone to water logging, and avoid staying in vulnerable structures.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics