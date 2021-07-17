IMD forecasts isolated heavy rains in Delhi on July 18

On existing weather systems, IMD said that the western end of monsoon trough at mean sea level runs close to its normal position and its eastern end lies close to the foothills of Himalayas. Eastern end of the trough is very likely to be north of normal position till July 19. An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast, it further said, adding that it is likely to persist during next 4-5 days.