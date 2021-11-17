Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) , on Wednesday, predicted light to moderate rainfall, triggered by a western disturbance, in parts of Rajasthan in the next couple of days.

Officials have pointed out that the change in the weather system would likely to bring down the day temperature by 3-4 degrees and the night temperature would increase by 2-3 degrees.

Rajasthan had received 8.8% less rainfall in 2021 as compared to September 2020. The mean annual rainfall in East and west Rajasthan is about 64.9cm and 32.7cm respectively.

"Low pressure areas are there in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian sea at present. A western disturbance will also be effective over Northwest India in the next 24 hours. Due to the effect of the system, light to moderate rain would occur on November 18 and 19 in Udaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions," he said.

A low pressure area has formed in the east-central Arabian sea, the eighth one formed in the forty-seven days of monsoon. This low-pressure syste is also likely to bring thunderstorm and lightning to Mumbai and neighbouring districts till Friday.

The effect of this system will continue till 20 November in the districts of Kota and Udaipur and the effect will end on 21 November after which the weather will remain dry, the MeT official said.

Meanwhile, Sikar was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan on Wednesday with a night temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Chittorgarh where the minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius.

Bhilwara, Sangaira (Hanumangarh), Pilani, Dabok and Nagaur recorded a minimum of 7.2, 7.7, 7.9, 9.2 and 9.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to a MeT department report.

