Normal monsoon this year, says IMD as it pegs rains at 100% of long period avg

NEW DELHI: The 2020 monsoon season is likely to be normal this year, said the India Meteorological Organization (IMD) on Wednesday in its first long-range forecast for the southwest monsoon.

M Rajeevan Nair, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences today said that the 1 June to 30 September rainfall would be 100% of the long period average (LPA) which is normal.

LPA is the average of rainfall between 1961 and 2000, which is 88 cm. Anything less than 90% of LPA is considered ‘deficient’. Between 90% and 95% of LPA qualifies as ‘below normal’, 96% to 104% normal and anything above that is ‘excess’. The IMD releases forecast in two stages, first in April and then in June.

Millions of Indian farmers depend on rains for agriculture, making the summer monsoon season crucial for the domestic economy. Rainfall during the four-month period accounts for over 75% of the country’s annual showers and irrigates over half its farms.

Last year, India witnessed an above normal monsoon with excess rains to the tune of 10%, which was higher than 2018 when the monsoon season ended with a deficit of 9% and large parts of the country were under drought. The last monsoon season was marked by various extreme weather events.

Nair said IMD does not expect any adverse impact on the monsoon rains due to El Nino Southern Oscillation-neutral conditions (ENSO). El Nino, an abnormal heating of sea-surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, is usually associated with below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall in India.

"The ENSO conditions are neutral and we hope that they are likely to remain neutral in the season, but situation could change slightly towards the latter part of the monsoon season," said M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD.